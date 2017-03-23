March 23 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Interpace Diagnostics Group announces agreements to successfully restructure debt and terminate royalty and milestone obligations

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - will issue to Redpath 5-year warrants to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 shares of its common stock at $4.69 per share

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - Redpath agreed to terminate all future royalty and milestone obligations as a result of company's acquisition of Redpath

* Interpace Diagnostics - outstanding secured debt to Redpath of $9.34 million is being acquired for approximately $8.9 million by an institutional investor