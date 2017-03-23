March 23 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
:
* Interpace Diagnostics Group announces agreements to
successfully restructure debt and terminate royalty and
milestone obligations
* Interpace Diagnostics Group - will issue to Redpath 5-year
warrants to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 shares of its common
stock at $4.69 per share
* Interpace Diagnostics Group - Redpath agreed to terminate
all future royalty and milestone obligations as a result of
company's acquisition of Redpath
* Interpace Diagnostics - outstanding secured debt to
Redpath of $9.34 million is being acquired for approximately
$8.9 million by an institutional investor
