FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Interpublic Q1 earnings per share $0.05
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Interpublic Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc

* Interpublic announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc - management confirms that company remains well-positioned to achieve 2017 financial targets

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $8.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc - qtrly organic revenue increase of 2.7% compared to prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.