BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Interrent announces a $50 million equity offering
* Net proceeds from offering will be used in part to pay down corporate debt
* Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says to sell 6.5 million trust units of interrent at a price of $7.68 per trust unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy