35 minutes ago
July 26, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 35 minutes ago

BRIEF-InterRent REIT results for the second quarter of 2017

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) increased by $1.1 million, or 18.2 percent, for quarter​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍AFFO per unit increased by 2.1 percent from $0.087 per unit to $0.089 per unit​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍Funds from Operations (FFO) per unit comparatively decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, from $0.101 per unit to $0.100 per unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

