UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Intersect Ent Inc
* Intersect Ent reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $20.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $22.5 million to $22.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $89 million to $91 million
* Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $19.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $21.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $88.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.