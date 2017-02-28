BRIEF-Intersect Ent Q4 loss per share $0.17

March 1 (Reuters) - Intersect Ent Inc

* Intersect ENT reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 revenue $19 million to $19.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $87 million to $89 million

* Q4 revenue $24.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.5 million

* Intersect ent inc says expects full year 2017 gross margin of approximately 83%-84% and operating expenses of approximately $96-$98 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.69, revenue view $87.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: