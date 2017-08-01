FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intersect ENT qtrly net loss per share $0.08
August 1, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Intersect ENT qtrly net loss per share $0.08

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intersect ENT Inc

* Intersect ENT reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $24 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.6 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $21.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $91 million to $93 million

* Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intersect ENT Inc says company continues to expect full year 2017 gross margin of approximately 84% and operating expenses in range of $96-$98 million

* FY2017 revenue view $90.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

