Feb 24 Intersect Ent Inc

* Intersect ENT announces FDA approval of newest steroid releasing implant, Propel Contour, for use in treating the frontal and maxillary sinuses

* Intersect ENT Inc - expects to launch propel contour broadly in Q2 of 2017 and maintains its previously stated 2017 revenue guidance of $87-$89 million

* FY2017 revenue view $88.0 million