BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 3 Intershop Communications AG:
* Q1 positive EBIT of 0.2 million euros (previous year: -1.4 million euros)
* Q1 total revenues up 26% to 9.1 million euros (previous year: 7.3 million euros)
* Q1 result for period came in at 0.1 million euros (previous year: -1.5 million euros)
* Confirmed its forecast for full year 2017 and continues to project moderately higher revenues and balanced earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.