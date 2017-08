March 31 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA:

* Fy 2016 net loss of 8.6 million zlotys ($2.18 million) versus loss of 4.4 million zlotys year on year

* Fy 2016 revenue 205.2 million zlotys versus 214.2 million zlotys year on year

* Lower FY results due to lower sales margins and one-off costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9452 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)