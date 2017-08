March 22 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA:

* To launch new internet sales platform in Q2 integrated with stationary stores, estimates that online sales might reach 10 percent of all sales

* Aims to increase own labeled products in its offer to 25 pct of sales

* Plans to close one more store by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)