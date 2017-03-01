FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted EPS
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted EPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted net earnings and adjusted eps (non-gaap financial measures) and confirms 2016 fourth quarter and annual guidance attainment

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - amendments made as a result of a clerical error in calculation of income tax effect of adjustments made

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - confirming that its Q4 and annual results are in line with previously stated outlook

* Intertape Polymer-revisions have no impact on audited consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.