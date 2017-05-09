FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million

* Company expects gross margin for 2017 to be between 23pct and 24pct

* Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be between $127 and $137 million

* Total capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be between $75 and $85 million

* Company expects revenue in Q2 of 2017 to be greater than in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly diluted eps attributable to company shareholders $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

