Fitch Rates Belarus's USD Bonds 'B-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Belarus's USD800 million 6.875% notes maturing 2023 and USD600 million 7.625% notes maturing 2027 'B-' ratings. Proceeds from this issuance will be used to refinance public external debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is in line with Belarus's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-'. RATING SENSITIVITIES The bond rating would be sensitive to changes in Belaru