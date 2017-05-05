BRIEF-Credit China Fintech updates on investment in target company
* Company, two individuals and havenport asset management entered into sale and purchase agreement
May 5 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:
* Successful placement of 481,535 shares Intervest Offices & Warehouses
* Price of 21.60 euros ($23.68) per share, which represents a discount of 3,4 pct compared to closing price of yesterday, May 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY INVESTS EUR 2.1 MILLION IN ETELÄ-SUOMEN LÄMPÖHUOLTO OY
BRUSSELS, May 22 The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he expected first talks with London on the terms of Britain's withdrawal form the EU to take place in week starting on Monday, June 19.