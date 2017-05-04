FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses Q1 net result turns to profit of 5.9‍​ million euros
May 4, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses Q1 net result turns to profit of 5.9‍​ million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:

* Q1 rental income EUR 10.4‍​ million versus EUR 11.7 million ($12.83 million) year ago

* Q1 operating profit EUR 7.6‍​ million versus loss of EUR 4.1 million year ago

* Q1 net profit EUR 5.9‍​ million versus loss of EUR 7.0 million year ago

* Fair value of investment properties at March 31 EUR ‍​614.2 million versus EUR 611.0 million at Dec 31, 2016

* Occupancy rate entire portfolio at March 31 at 85‍​ percent versus 91 percent at Dec 31, 2016

* Forecasts reduction in EPRA result in 2017

* Goal is to generate growth of real estate portfolio of up to EUR 800 million by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

