BRIEF-New York Times Co - Chairman Arthur Sulzberger's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln
* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
Feb 27 Interxion Holding Nv
* Interxion acquires data centre business from Vancis
* Interxion Holding NV - Vancis C&MS BV will continue to own and operate its existing cloud and managed services business
* Says Interxion has identified options to expand capacity at current science park facilities
* Interxion Holding Nv - Vancis C&MS BV has entered into a strategic partnership with Interxion to continue servicing its customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Boeing says 737 MAX 9 is scheduled to enter service in 2018
NEW YORK, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $15 billion of one-month bills to solid demand as it has reduced the supply of this short-dated debt maturity in advance of a possible reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling on March 15.