CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tikehau Capital announces planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé (May 4)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo says in post-results slides:
* Coverage ratio of unlikely-to-pay loans rose to 27.5 percent in Q1 from 26.9 percent at end-2016
* Wrote down stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by a further 261 million euros, taking overall writedown to 71 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé