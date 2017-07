July 26 (Reuters) - Prelios Spa:

* Intesa Sanpaolo says Burlington Loan Management DAC signs deal to buy 44.86 percent of Prelios

* Intesa says Prelios shares bought by Burlington are being sold by Pirelli, Intesa, UniCredit and Fenice

* Intesa says Prelios shares to be sold to Burlington at 0.105 euros per share for total of 64.25 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)