June 26 Intesa Sanpaolo says:
* signs contract to acquire certain assets and liabilities
of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca
* will acquire a segregated scope of Veneto banks which
excludes NPLs, subordinated bonds issued, as well as
shareholdings and other legal relationships that bank does not
consider functional to acquisition
* will allocate 60 million euros in total as restitution to
small savers who hold subordinated bonds issued by two Veneto
banks
* acquisition includes shareholdings in Banca Apulia, Banca
Nuova, SEC Servizi, Servizi Bancari, and, subject to approval of
related authorisations, in banks operating in Moldavia, Croatia
and Albania
* scope of Veneto banks acquisition includes high-risk
performing loans of around 4 billion euros, has right to give
these back if by end-2020 become bad loans or unlikely-to-pay
loans
* acquisition fully neutral in terms of Intesa Sanpaolo
group's common equity Tier 1 ratio and dividend policy
* public cash contribution in Veneto banks acquisition leads
to a phased- in common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.5 percent to
risk-weighted assets (rwa) acquired
