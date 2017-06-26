BRIEF-FFP places EUR 155 mln in 8 yr bonds
* PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.
June 26 Moody's Investors Service says:
* Intesa Sanpaolo's acquisition of good assets of failing banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza is credit positive because they will increase the bank's current client base and unlock economies of scale
* deal is credit positive for the Italian banking system as it addresses the risk of contagion, and shores up retail investors' confidence Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.
FRANKFURT, June 26 Italy's multi-billion-euro closure of two lenders drew sharp criticism on Monday for hurting a project devised to underpin confidence in the euro zone during the financial crash.