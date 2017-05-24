BRIEF-InTEST buys Ambrell Corp, provider of induction heating systems

May 24 (Reuters) - Intest Corp

* Intest acquires ambrell corporation, global provider of precision induction heating systems

* Intest corp - purchase price for ambrell was $22 million in cash

* Intest corp - additional consideration may be paid based upon a multiple of adjusted ebitda for 2017 and 2018, not to exceed $18 million

* Intest corp - acquisition expected to contribute $20 million to $25 million in net revenues to intest's consolidated operations for calendar year 2018

* Intest corp - acquisition expected to be accretive beginning in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: