6 months ago
BRIEF-Intiger Group updates on MOU with NAB financial planning
March 1, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Intiger Group updates on MOU with NAB financial planning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Intiger Group Ltd

* Memorandum Of Understanding with NAB Financial Planning

* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.

* Engagement will begin week commencing 6th march 2017 & continue as required where agreed by both parties.

* Intiger asset management assists NAB financial planning to explore commercial, operational & regulatory viability of range of differing paraplanning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

