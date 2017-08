March 22 (Reuters) - Intime Retail Group Co Ltd-

* Fy same store sales growth was 0.3%

* Fy profit attributable to owners of parent was RMB1,319.7 million, representing an increase of 0.2%

* Proposed final dividend of rmb0.08 per share

* Fy total revenue rmb 5.98 billion versus rmb 5.76 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: