4 months ago
BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on schizophrenia program
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on schizophrenia program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Intra-cellular Therapies Inc:

* Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on schizophrenia program

* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA confirmed results of study iti-007-302 do not preclude co from submitting NDA based on efficacy studies conducted to date

* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA requested information to confirm nonclinical findings are not indicative of safety risk related to long term exposure in humans

* FDA has not raised any safety concerns regarding study of lumateperone in short term treatment trials in humans

* Intra-Cellular Therapies - if FDA deems responses for nonclinical findings sufficient, to submit NDA for lumateperone for treating schizophrenia by mid-year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

