March 22, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Intracom says Intrasoft sees the first phase of its ERP for the ABA group in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SA:

* Says Intrasoft has seen the first phase of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) project for the Ali Bin Ali (ABA) group

* Says Intrasoft has delivered automation of core human capital management processes launched at all sites for company in Doha, Qatar

* Says next wave will include financials, SCM and manufacturing functions, expected to be launched later in 2017

* Says once completed, Intrasoft will roll out the implemented solution to over 30 other companies of the ABA group

Source text: bit.ly/2nQUSiI

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

