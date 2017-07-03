BRIEF-Pharol says Solus Alternative holds 2.2 pct stake in Pharol
* Said on Friday, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP now holds 2.1588 percent of voting rights in Pharol
July 3 INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA:
* SIGNS EUR 1.2 MILLION CONTRACT WITH RHEINMETALL MAN MILITARY VEHICLES FOR THE SUPPLY OF WISPR INTERCOMMUNICATION SYSTEMS
* SYSTEM DELIVERIES ARE PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018
* WISPR IS SOFTWARE DEFINED INTERCOMMUNICATION SYSTEM FOR MILITARY VEHICLES, PROVIDING UNRIVALLED COMMUNICATIONS UNDER EXTREME CONDITIONS Source text: bit.ly/2tgYhum Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.