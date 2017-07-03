July 3 INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA:

* SIGNS EUR 1.2 MILLION CONTRACT WITH RHEINMETALL MAN MILITARY VEHICLES FOR THE SUPPLY OF WISPR INTERCOMMUNICATION SYSTEMS

* SYSTEM DELIVERIES ARE PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

* WISPR IS SOFTWARE DEFINED INTERCOMMUNICATION SYSTEM FOR MILITARY VEHICLES, PROVIDING UNRIVALLED COMMUNICATIONS UNDER EXTREME CONDITIONS Source text: bit.ly/2tgYhum Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)