May 25 (Reuters) - INTRALOT INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS & SERVICES SA:

* Q1 TURNOVER AT EUR 367.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 305.0 MILLION YEAR AGO UP BY 20.6 PERCENT

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 46.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 2017 GROSS PROFIT AT EUR 63.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.9 MILLION YEAR AGO UP BY 7.3 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2qes1dc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)