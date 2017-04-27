BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.73
* Mirati Therapeutics - expect currently available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments sufficient to fund operations into late 2018
April 27 Intrasense SA:
* Fy net loss of 1.8 million euros ($1.96 million) versus loss of 2.8 million euros year ago
* Fy net revenue 3.0 million euros versus 3.0 million euros year ago
* Fy operating loss of 1.9 million euros versus loss of 2.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pqxhZM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Veracyte announces pivotal clinical validation data for next-generation afirma test to help more patients avoid unnecessary surgery in thyroid cancer diagnosis