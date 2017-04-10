FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Intrawest Resorts to be acquired by affiliates of Aspen Skiing Co and KSL Capital Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - deal for total valuation of approximately $1.5 billion

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - under terms of merger agreement, Intrawest stockholders will receive $23.75 in cash for each share of Intrawest common stock

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - transaction was unanimously approved by board of directors of Intrawest

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - parent company of Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows Resort to also become part of entity at closing

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - parent co of Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows Resort will continue to operate under current management, post closing of deal

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - entered definitive agreement to be acquired by newly-formed entity of affiliates of Aspen Skiing Co, KSL Capital Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

