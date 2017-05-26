FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intrepid Potash enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
May 26, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Intrepid Potash enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc

* Intrepid potash inc - on may 26, 2017, intrepid potash, inc. Entered into a controlled equity offeringsm sales agreement with cantor fitzgerald & co.

* Intrepid potash inc - offering of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of company having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $40 million

* Intrepid potash - intends to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, repayment of indebtedness under senior notes or revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qsfVrZ) Further company coverage:

