BRIEF-Intrepid Potash enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald

* Intrepid potash inc - on may 26, 2017, intrepid potash, inc. Entered into a controlled equity offeringsm sales agreement with cantor fitzgerald & co.

* Intrepid potash inc - offering of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of company having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $40 million

Intrepid potash - intends to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, repayment of indebtedness under senior notes or revolving credit facility