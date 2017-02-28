Feb 28 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Reg-Intrepid Potash announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.19 excluding items

* Qtrly potash sales revenue increased 13% due to a 51% increase in sales volumes

* Intrepid Potash Inc - in December, Intrepid engaged Cantor Fitzgerald to assist with evaluation of various strategic alternatives.

* Intrepid Potash Inc - strategic alternatives evaluation is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: