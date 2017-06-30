June 30 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Intrepid Potash says entered into a fourth amendment to amended and restated note purchase agreement with noteholders - sec filing

* Amendment amends amended and restated note purchase agreement, dated as of october 30, 2016

* Amendment provides for a prepayment by intrepid of a principal amount of $23 million of notes under note purchase agreement