BRIEF-Valero Energy CEO Joseph Gorder's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.5 mln
* CEO Joseph Gorder's FY 2016 total compensation $18.5 million versus $17.5 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
March 10 Intrexon Corp:
* Intrexon creates Precigen Inc and accelerates strategic review of structural options related to health assets
* Randal Kirk has cancelled plans to transition to executive chairman and will remain chairman and CEO
* Intrexon Corp - currently intends to consolidate all health-related assets under new corporate entity as it considers potential strategic options
* Intrexon Corp - Geno Germano is stepping down as president
* Intrexon Corp - Precigen will encompass all of Intrexon's health related collaborations
* Intrexon - formation of Precigen Inc, unit of company as part of an ongoing evaluation of structural alternatives concerning its business in healthcare
* Has a search underway for an executive to lead precigen
* Intrexon Corp - Precigen will obtain all of Intrexon's joint ventures and its 75% ownership stake in its xogenex subsidiary
* Intrexon-Formation of Precigen, unit of company, as part of an ongoing evaluation of structural alternatives concerning its business in healthcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has entered into a term sheet with a third party lender with respect to an asset-based loan facility to be secured on a first lien basis