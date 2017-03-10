March 10 Intrexon Corp:

* Intrexon creates Precigen Inc and accelerates strategic review of structural options related to health assets

* Randal Kirk has cancelled plans to transition to executive chairman and will remain chairman and CEO

* Intrexon Corp - currently intends to consolidate all health-related assets under new corporate entity as it considers potential strategic options

* Intrexon Corp - Geno Germano is stepping down as president

* Intrexon Corp - Precigen will encompass all of Intrexon's health related collaborations

* Intrexon - formation of Precigen Inc, unit of company as part of an ongoing evaluation of structural alternatives concerning its business in healthcare

* Has a search underway for an executive to lead precigen

* Intrexon Corp - Precigen will obtain all of Intrexon's joint ventures and its 75% ownership stake in its xogenex subsidiary

* Intrexon-Formation of Precigen, unit of company, as part of an ongoing evaluation of structural alternatives concerning its business in healthcare