March 8 (Reuters) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corp:

* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 7% over prior year and annual revenue growth of 39%

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.02

* Intrinsyc technologies corp - qtrly revenue of us$4.3 million up 7% over the same period in the prior year of us$4.0 million