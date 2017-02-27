Hedge fund Sarissa seeks to replace majority of Innoviva's board
March 7 Innoviva Inc said on Tuesday activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP had nominated a slate of directors to replace a majority of the company's board.
Feb 27 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp
* Intrinsyc Technologies - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation, Stream TV Networks, announced agreements that will extend their strategic relationship
* Intrinsyc Technologies - Deals provide for purchase commitment by Stream TV of $2 million in products, services, or royalties between Feb 1, 2017-Feb 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 7 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday the government should set up a panel with the power to block takeovers by foreign companies that were contrary to the national interest.
BEIJING, March 7 China's WH Group Ltd will be cautious about expanding Smithfield's pork processing operations in China due to over-capacity in the world's biggest pork market, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wan Long said in an interview on Tuesday.