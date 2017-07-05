BRIEF-Wai Yuen Tong Medicine updates on trading halt
* Trading in shares will be halted pending release of an announcement in relation to a proposed very substantial acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :
* Says it receives patent about novel Vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteriophage Vib-PAP-2 and its use for preventing proliferation of Vibrio parahaemolyticus
* Says patent number is 10-2015-0182592
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ouiJw9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trading in shares will be halted pending release of an announcement in relation to a proposed very substantial acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Renewed executive services contract for executive chairman Jim McKerlie for a further six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: