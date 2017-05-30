FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu enters into JV with TH Real Estate for Madrid Xanadú mall
May 30, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Intu enters into JV with TH Real Estate for Madrid Xanadú mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc:

* Joint venture

* ‍Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre​

* T‍H Real Estate will acquire a 50 per cent interest in joint venture for a price of 264.4 million euros (50 percent of price paid by Intu)​

* ‍Joint venture arrangements provide that Intu will continue to be manager of centre​

* ‍closing of transaction is subject to certain completion conditions including regulatory approvals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

