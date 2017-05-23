FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intuit Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.90
May 23, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Intuit Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.90

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc

* Intuit reports third-quarter revenue up 10 percent; quickbooks online subscribers increase 59 percent

* Sees fy revenue up 9 to 10 percent

* Intuit inc - qtrly earnings per share $3.70

* Intuit inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.90

* Intuit inc - raised expectations to end fiscal 2017 with 2.3 million quickbooks online subscribers

* Intuit inc - raised guidance for full fiscal-year revenue in 2017

* Intuit inc - intuit now expects full-year revenue growth of 9 to 10 percent

* Intuit inc - sees q4 revenue of $795 million to $815 million, growth of 5 to 8 percent

* Intuit inc - sees q4 gaap operating loss of $25 million to $45 million

* Intuit inc - sees q4 gaap loss per share of $0.01 to $0.03

* Intuit inc- increased total quickbooks online subscribers 59 percent, up from 49 percent growth in q2, to over 2.2 million subscribers in quarter

* Intuit inc - sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.18

* Intuit inc sees fy 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.55 to $3.57

* Qtrly grew revenue to $2.541 billion, up 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

