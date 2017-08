May 9 (Reuters) - INTUITIVE AERIAL AB (PUBL):

* RESULT OF RIGHTS ISSUE

* PRELIMINARY SUMMARY SHOWS THAT TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 8.6 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF ABOUT 105 PERCENT

* RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 8.2 MILLION HAS BEEN OVER-SUBSCRIBED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)