* Inuvo inc- co's unit and google inc. Entered into a google services agreement effective as of march 1, 2017- sec filing

* Inuvo inc- under agreement, vertro has agreed to utilize google's websearch and adsense for search on approved websites

* Inuvo inc- term of agreement is from march 1, 2017 to february 28, 2019

* Inuvo inc- agreement contains customary termination provisions and either party has right to terminate agreement on january 31, 2018