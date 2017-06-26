BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Invacare Corp
* Invacare Corporation announces closure of China manufacturing facility in line with strategic transformation
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital