April 27 Invacare Corp:

* Says completed final two milestones required to initiate U.S. FDA's re-inspection of co's corporate and taylor street facilities

* Says re-inspection is an important step before company may resume full operations at impacted facilities

* Invacare Corp - based on terms of consent decree, co expects FDA's inspection of impacted facilities to commence within 30 days

* Invacare says it cannot predict length or outcome of inspection, nor any remaining work that may be needed to meet fda's requirements

* Says co's corporate and taylor street facilities,have been impacted by a consent decree with FDA since dec 2012