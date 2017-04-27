BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Invacare Corp:
* Says completed final two milestones required to initiate U.S. FDA's re-inspection of co's corporate and taylor street facilities
* Says re-inspection is an important step before company may resume full operations at impacted facilities
* Invacare Corp - based on terms of consent decree, co expects FDA's inspection of impacted facilities to commence within 30 days
* Invacare says it cannot predict length or outcome of inspection, nor any remaining work that may be needed to meet fda's requirements
* Says co's corporate and taylor street facilities,have been impacted by a consent decree with FDA since dec 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S