6 months ago
BRIEF-Invalda INVL: Litagra to transfer trading business to Achema Group
#Financials
February 27, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Invalda INVL: Litagra to transfer trading business to Achema Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Invalda INVL:

* Says its unit, Cedus Invest UAB, initialled share purchase – sale agreement with Achema Group

* Deal regards sale of Litagra group trading business and grain elevators network, i.e. Litagros Prekyba

* Previous owners will retain the name "Litagra", though acquired companies will be able to use it until 2019

* Completion is planned after obtaining approval of Competition Council and carrying out other actions foreseen in deal, including reorganization of Litagra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

