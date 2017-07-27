FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Earnings
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

* Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

* Inventergy Global Inc - announced it has completed a restructuring agreement with holders of its series e preferred stock

* Inventergy Global Inc - as part of co's strategy to restructure its balance sheet, company entered into amendment to series e preferred stock agreement

* Inventergy Global - Inventergy can now raise non-dilutive financing up to $3 million without having to use any of such funds for its series e redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.