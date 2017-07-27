BRIEF-Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc
* Inventergy Global Inc - as part of co's strategy to restructure its balance sheet, company entered into amendment to series e preferred stock agreement
* Inventergy Global - Inventergy can now raise non-dilutive financing up to $3 million without having to use any of such funds for its series e redemption