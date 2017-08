March 27 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA

* FY sales of 9.4 million euros ($10.2 million) increasing by 94 percent compared to 2015

* FY net loss 7.0 million euros versus loss of 8.8 million euros year ago

* Cash position of 24.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2016, not taking into account the 48.5 million euros raised during the IPO