May 15, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Inventiva Sa

* Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337

* Electrocardiography did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment

* No adverse clinical signs observed at any dose-levels during treatment period

* Ophthalmological examinations did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment

* Inventiva is currently conducting phase IIB clinical trials with IVA337 in both NASH and SSC, results expected in second half of 2018

* Clinical pathology investigations did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment

* Inventiva will have by mid-2018 necessary toxicology package required to move into phase III testing and for regulatory filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

