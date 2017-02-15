BRIEF-Inventiva raises 48 mln euros in IPO on Euronext Paris - Euronext

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:
* Euronext today welcomed Inventiva, to compartment C of its regulated market in Paris
* Inventiva was listed through the admission to trading on 15 february 2017 of a total of 15,681,240 shares
* Offering price was set at 8.50 euros ($8.95) per share
* Inventiva's market capitalisation on day of listing was 133 million euros, and transaction raised a total of 48 million euros