BRIEF-Inventiva raises 48 mln euros in IPO on Euronext Paris - Euronext

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:

* Euronext today welcomed Inventiva, to compartment C of its regulated market in Paris

* Inventiva was listed through the admission to trading on 15 february 2017 of a total of 15,681,240 shares

* Offering price was set at 8.50 euros ($8.95) per share

* Inventiva's market capitalisation on day of listing was 133 million euros, and transaction raised a total of 48 million euros Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)