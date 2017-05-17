FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
May 17, 2017 / 10:19 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc-

* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017

* Inventure Foods Inc - lenders granted company an extension of temporary waiver of requirement under abl credit agreement

* Inventure Foods - temporary waiver of requirement under agreement to deliver financial statements without a going concern opinion from May 15 to July 17 Source text: (bit.ly/2rpBwCD) Further company coverage:

