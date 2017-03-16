FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Inventure Foods files for non-timely 10-K
March 16, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Inventure Foods files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K

* Inventure Foods says as of filing deadline for annual report, co had not yet completed its fresh frozen foods trademark and goodwill impairment tests

* Inventure Foods says company cannot eliminate the reasons causing the inability to file timely without unreasonable effort or expense

* Inventure Foods - anticipates that statements of operations contained in annual report will differ materially from those reported for Q4 and FY 2015

* Inventure Foods - for year ended December 31, 2016, company expects to report net revenues of about $269.0 million, 4.8 percent decrease over fiscal 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2nt35wX) Further company coverage:

